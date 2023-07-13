25.2 C
Lack of sports infrastructure in Tinsukia Stadium raises concerns for youth development

National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau urges govt action

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, July 12: The younger generation of athletes in Tinsukia district is being hindered in their sporting endeavours due to a lack of sports infrastructure in the local stadium, according to a recent letter addressed to the chief minister of Assam by the National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau chairman, Nishant Thard. In a statement provided to this newspaper, Mrinmay Kumar Nath, state media officer of the organisation, highlighted the need to address the issue in order to secure a bright future for talented youths in the district.

The letter to the chief minister expressed disappointment over the poor condition of the stadium, particularly the absence of volleyball courts, basketball courts, and a table tennis board. It was also revealed that the players have no access to clean drinking water, with the only water source being a tube well inside the stadium. This situation is concerning, especially when initiatives like the ‘Har Ghar Shuddh Pani’ under the Jal Jeevan Mission aim to provide clean water to the people.

The inadequate sports infrastructure not only compromises the health and safety of the players but also hampers the development of a conducive sporting environment.

Furthermore, the present condition of the football field was criticised for negatively impacting the overall sports environment in the area. The organisation alleged that this state of affairs reflects the failure of responsible officials involved in sports. They urged the Assam government to allocate funds for the stadium and ensure their proper utilisation by qualified personnel to create a healthy and robust sports environment.

