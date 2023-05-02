Lai khuta of Margherita Bohagi Bidai Bihu established



HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, May 1: One of the best Rongali Bihu celebrations of Assam, Bohagi Bidai which is organised by Margherita Business Community established its lai khuta on Monday at Margherita Town High School’s playground.

Not only at Margherita, but the people of all over Assam are eagerly waiting for Margherita Bohagi Bidai Bihu celebration.

The three-day long festival will be celebrated on May 13 to 15 at Margherita Town High School’s playground.

On the occasion of the establishment of the lai khuta, eminent social worker of Margherita Nareshwar Hazarika, Margherita Bohagi Bidai Bihu Celebration Committee general secretary Pranjit Chetia, Margherita’s former AASU leader Jyotish Rai, prominent businessman of Margherita Rajkumar Dohotia, Ripu Borgohain, Shambhu Singh, Gopal Baruah, Ranjit Borpujari, Madan Deb, Rubo Das, Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma representative Disen Tipomia and many distinguished and resource persons of Margherita were present.

Jyotish Rai said that Margherita Bohagi Bidai Bihu is the biggest Rongali Bihu celebration of Assam which is celebrated on the conclusion of Bohag month and is being organised by Margherita Business Community.

Longest Tunnels in the World Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India Famous Tea Estates in Assam Oldest Railways Stations In India Deadliest Roads in the World