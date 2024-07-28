32 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 28, 2024
type here...

Laxman Acharya appointed Assam Governor; Kataria replaces Purohit in Punjab

Congratulating the newly appointed Governor, Sarma on micro-blogging site X stated, "Hon'ble Shri Laxman Acharya Ji has devoted his life empowering the poor. He has a rich organisational & legislative experience with an excellent tenure as the Governor of Sikkim."

AssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 28: Lakshman Prasad Acharya has been appointed as the Governor of Assam with the additional responsibility of Manipur, while Gulab Chand Kataria has taken over from Banwarilal Purohit as the Governor of Punjab in the recent round of governor appointments held on Saturday evening, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Congratulating the newly appointed Governor, Sarma on micro-blogging site X stated, “Hon’ble Shri Laxman Acharya Ji has devoted his life empowering the poor. He has a rich organisational & legislative experience with an excellent tenure as the Governor of Sikkim.”

The Chief Minister expressed his confidence in the new Governor for Assam, stating that he believes Acharya will excel in the role. Additionally, he conveyed his best wishes for the new assignment.

“I am confident he will be an outstanding Governor for our State. My best wishes on his new assignment”, Sarma added.

As per a statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Acharya has taken over from Kataria, who has been assigned the role of administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

- Advertisement -

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the resignation of Purohit as the governor of Punjab and the administrator of Chandigarh, the statement further said.

Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

PM Modi highlights Moidam in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, encourages public to...

The Hills Times -
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia 10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers 8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India 9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves 8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards