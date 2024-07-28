Laxman Acharya appointed Assam Governor; Kataria replaces Purohit in Punjab

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 28: Lakshman Prasad Acharya has been appointed as the Governor of Assam with the additional responsibility of Manipur, while Gulab Chand Kataria has taken over from Banwarilal Purohit as the Governor of Punjab in the recent round of governor appointments held on Saturday evening, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.

Congratulating the newly appointed Governor, Sarma on micro-blogging site X stated, “Hon’ble Shri Laxman Acharya Ji has devoted his life empowering the poor. He has a rich organisational & legislative experience with an excellent tenure as the Governor of Sikkim.”

The Chief Minister expressed his confidence in the new Governor for Assam, stating that he believes Acharya will excel in the role. Additionally, he conveyed his best wishes for the new assignment.

“I am confident he will be an outstanding Governor for our State. My best wishes on his new assignment”, Sarma added.

As per a statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Acharya has taken over from Kataria, who has been assigned the role of administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the resignation of Purohit as the governor of Punjab and the administrator of Chandigarh, the statement further said.