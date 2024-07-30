Laxman Acharya Sworn in as New Governor of Assam

HT Digital

July 30, Tuesday: Laxman Acharya, the newly appointed Governor of Assam, took the oath of office on Tuesday afternoon in a solemn ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati. The oath was administered by the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Vijay Bishnoi, in the presence of an esteemed gathering. Among the attendees were Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, cabinet ministers, and other distinguished dignitaries.

The ceremony marked a significant moment for the state, as Governor Acharya steps into his new role with a commitment to uphold the constitutional values and serve the people of Assam. Chief Minister Sarma extended his best wishes to the new governor, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts for the state’s development. The event was a testament to the seamless democratic transition and the robust governance framework of Assam.