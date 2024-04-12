31 C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Lecture on women health and hygiene

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, April 11: Assam Rifles organised a ‘Lecture on Women’s Health and Hygiene’ at Charduar Hall in Lokra, Sonitpur district on Thursday, as stated in a press release.

The lecture aimed to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining good hygiene practices and addressing specific health issues that affect women. By providing valuable information and guidance, Assam Rifles sought to promote healthier lifestyles and improve the overall well-being of women.

Through such initiatives, Assam Rifles contribute to building a more informed and empowered community, ensuring better health outcomes for women and their families. A total of 64 women attended the lecture on the subject.

