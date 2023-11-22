Legal sensitisation program on women’s safety held at Assam Women’s University

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

JORHAT, Nov 21: A legal sensitisation program focusing on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH) and other relevant laws was conducted by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jorhat, in collaboration with Assam Women’s University. The event took place at the university’s Auditorium on Monday, targeting faculty and students.

The secretary-cum-judicial officer, Devojyoti Bhuyan, delivered the welcome address to kick off the program. Dr Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar, the Vice-Chancellor of Assam Women’s University, served as the chief guest. She emphasized the significance of the POSH Act in protecting women and stressed the need for its awareness across all sections of society.

P Das, District & Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman of DLSA, Jorhat, spoke as the guest of honour. He highlighted that while there are laws for the protection and prohibition of crimes against women, lack of awareness acts as a significant barrier to achieving their objectives.

Sanjukta Bhuyan, district mission coordinator at the District Hub for Empowerment of Women, Jorhat, served as a resource person, delivering a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the POSH Act. The program concluded with remarks and a vote of thanks from Tapan Kuman Gohain, the Registrar of Assam Women’s University. The initiative aimed to raise awareness and educate the university community about legal measures to ensure the safety of women at the workplace.