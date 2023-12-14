Leopard captured in Tingkong

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 13: An adult male leopard, responsible for creating terror in Tingrihola village in Tingkong, Dibrugarh, was successfully caged on Wednesday. The leopard had been preying on domestic animals in the area, causing concern among residents. In response to the escalating human-wildlife conflict, the Forest Department installed an iron cage at Tingrihola, where the leopard was last spotted. Local residents reported multiple incidents of the leopard taking away domestic animals. Following successful capture, the Forest Department transported the leopard to the forest office and released it into the wild. The incident highlights the growing challenges of man-animal conflict due to the shrinking of forest covers, forcing wildlife to venture into village areas in search of food.