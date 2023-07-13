LGBIA launches walk-through campaign to promote aircraft safety

HT Bureau

Guwahati, July 12: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) has initiated a vital walk-through campaign aimed at raising safety awareness and educating individuals about the risks posed by Foreign Object Debris (FOD) and its impact on aircraft operations.

FOD refers to any form of stray object, debris, or material that can pose a threat to airplanes during landing. Even seemingly insignificant items such as nut bolts, tissues, and other small objects can jeopardise the safety of passengers, crew, and aircraft operations.

LGBIA has taken the responsibility of informing and involving all stakeholders, including CISF, air traffic control, ground handling agencies, fuelling agencies, and the staff at Guwahati Airport. The comprehensive FOD walk-through campaign involves meticulous inspections and debris collection across the airside areas. Trained personnel have conducted thorough walkthroughs around the airport’s runways, aprons, and other critical areas of concern. LGBIA is committed to developing and implementing policies that mitigate potential threats to air travel.

Today’s walkthrough witnessed significant participation from airport staff, airlines personnel, and other relevant authorities. Passengers, airlines staff, and ground handling personnel are also urged to remain vigilant and report any discovered FODs to the appropriate department. The event took place in the airside apron area, reinforcing the airport’s dedication to enhancing safety measures.