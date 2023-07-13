25.2 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 13, 2023
type here...

LGBIA launches walk-through campaign to promote aircraft safety

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

Guwahati, July 12: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) has initiated a vital walk-through campaign aimed at raising safety awareness and educating individuals about the risks posed by Foreign Object Debris (FOD) and its impact on aircraft operations.

FOD refers to any form of stray object, debris, or material that can pose a threat to airplanes during landing. Even seemingly insignificant items such as nut bolts, tissues, and other small objects can jeopardise the safety of passengers, crew, and aircraft operations.

LGBIA has taken the responsibility of informing and involving all stakeholders, including CISF, air traffic control, ground handling agencies, fuelling agencies, and the staff at Guwahati Airport. The comprehensive FOD walk-through campaign involves meticulous inspections and debris collection across the airside areas. Trained personnel have conducted thorough walkthroughs around the airport’s runways, aprons, and other critical areas of concern. LGBIA is committed to developing and implementing policies that mitigate potential threats to air travel.

Today’s walkthrough witnessed significant participation from airport staff, airlines personnel, and other relevant authorities. Passengers, airlines staff, and ground handling personnel are also urged to remain vigilant and report any discovered FODs to the appropriate department. The event took place in the airside apron area, reinforcing the airport’s dedication to enhancing safety measures.

Superfoods To Boost Your Memory
Superfoods To Boost Your Memory
Benefits Of Walking After Dinner
Benefits Of Walking After Dinner
Beautiful Hill Stations in and Around Assam
Beautiful Hill Stations in and Around Assam
10 Hanging Plants For Your Balcony
10 Hanging Plants For Your Balcony
Best Dental Colleges in India
Best Dental Colleges in India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Meghalaya minister’s home attacked, 1 arrested

The Hills Times - 0
Superfoods To Boost Your Memory Benefits Of Walking After Dinner Beautiful Hill Stations in and Around Assam 10 Hanging Plants For Your Balcony Best Dental Colleges in India