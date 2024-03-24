Liquor Traders Urged To Uphold Election Code Of Conduct

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 23: With parliamentary elections looming, Jorhat district commissioner Pulak Mahanta, also serving as the district election officer (DEO) and returning officer (RO) for the 14 Jorhat Lok Sabha seat, emphasised the importance of adhering to the rules and regulations set forth by the Excise department to prevent any violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) currently in force due to the parliamentary polls.

He said this during a crucial meeting at the Jorhat DC office complex to ensure compliance with election regulations, particularly regarding the sale of licentiate Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL).

Addressing a gathering comprising IMFL traders, Excise department officials, police personnel, and district administration officials, Mahanta underscored the need for strict adherence to Excise department guidelines in operating liquor shops.

Among the directives issued, Mahanta emphasised the prohibition of liquor sales to individuals below the age of 21 and the enforcement of limits on the quantity of liquor sold per transaction. Additionally, he urged liquor vendors to prominently display signboards at their outlets highlighting the adverse effects of alcohol consumption and to maintain continuous surveillance through CCTV cameras.

Furthermore, Mahanta urged IMFL traders to ensure timely renewal of their licenses before the March 31 deadline to avoid facing penalties.

He also directed Excise department officials to bolster surveillance efforts along inter-State boundary areas to prevent the smuggling of liquor to neighboring states.

The meeting, which saw participation from officials of the Titabar Sub-Divisional administration and the Transport department, served as a platform to reinforce the administration’s commitment to upholding electoral integrity and fostering responsible liquor sales practices in Jorhat district.

As the electoral process unfolds, such proactive measures aim to safeguard the sanctity of elections and promote compliance with regulatory frameworks, ensuring a fair and transparent electoral environment for all stakeholders involved.