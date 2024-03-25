Lok Sabha: Election Commission Issues Guidelines For Voter Identification

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 24: In preparation for the upcoming elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has released crucial guidelines concerning the identification of electors at polling stations, an official statement said Sunday.

According to the issued guidelines, all voters possessing Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) are mandated to present their EPIC for identification before exercising their voting rights. However, in situations where voters are unable to produce their EPIC, they have the option to present alternative photo identity documents to validate their identity.

The alternative photo identity documents accepted by the Election Commission include aadhaar card, MNREGA job card, passbooks with a photograph issued by banks/post offices, health insurance smart card issued under the Ministry of Labour scheme, driving license, PAN card, smart card issued by RGI under NPR (National Population Register), Indian passport, pension document with photograph, service identity cards with a photograph issued by central/state government/PSUs/public limited companies, official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, unique disability ID (UDID) card issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The statement further emphasised that minor discrepancies such as clerical errors or spelling mistakes on the EPIC should be disregarded as long as the elector’s identity can be established. Additionally, EPICs issued by electoral registration officers of other Assembly Constituencies will be accepted for identification, provided the elector’s name appears in the electoral roll of the respective polling station.

“However, if there are discrepancies in the photograph or other details hindering the establishment of the elector’s identity, the individual must produce one of the alternative photo documents listed by the Election Commission,” the statement added.

Urging all electors to acquaint themselves with these guidelines, the Election Commission also emphasised the importance of possessing valid identification documents while visiting polling stations to cast votes.

“This will ensure a seamless and efficient voting process, upholding the integrity of the electoral system,” the statement concluded.