Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das College holds career counselling programme

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 10: The department of education, Career Guidance and Placement Cell and IQAC of the Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das College has organised a career counselling programme at its campus in Dhekiajuli aiming to provide an orientation to the undergraduate students regarding career choices.

Achintya Baruah, retired faculty from IIE Guwahati and Nayan Jyoti Pathak, circle officer of Dhekiajuli revenue circle took part in the programme as resource person. Jnanjyoti Patangia, co-ordinator of the Career Guidance and Placement Cell explained the objectives of the programme.

Achintya Baruah made his presentation in a very interesting manner and highlighted the significance of self analysis, setting realistic goal and working on it. He also dwelt at length on how to become an entrepreneur and achieve success. He deliberated on various aspects of entrepreneurship like person, product and promotion.

Nayan jyoti Pathak highlighted the importance of clearing self doubts and ways to prepare for competitive examinations. He stated that sacrifice, hard work and clearly chalked out strategy are the keys to achieve success in such examinations. During his interaction with the students he also expressed willingness to help aspiring students for competitive examinations.

Kantar Bhushan Nandi in his speech highlighted the importance of skill and why it has become imperative to learn new skills.

Principal of the college, Sukdev Adhikari delivered his welcome address and stated the importance of career counselling in today’s competitive environment and urged the students to utilise such opportunities. President of the college’s governing body, Jogendra Saikia also emphasised on the need to prepare for the future by focusing on goals.

The programme was attended by about a hundred students, teachers along with retired vice-principal of the college, Pallavi Baruah.