28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 11, 2024
type here...

Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das College holds career counselling programme

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 10: The department of education, Career Guidance and Placement Cell and IQAC of the  Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das College has organised a career counselling programme at its campus in Dhekiajuli aiming to provide an orientation to the undergraduate students regarding career choices.

- Advertisement -

Achintya Baruah, retired faculty from IIE Guwahati and Nayan Jyoti Pathak, circle officer of Dhekiajuli  revenue circle took part in the programme  as resource person.  Jnanjyoti Patangia, co-ordinator of the Career Guidance and Placement Cell explained the objectives of the programme.

Achintya Baruah made his presentation in a very interesting manner and highlighted the significance of self analysis, setting realistic goal and working on it. He also dwelt at length on how to become an entrepreneur and achieve success. He deliberated on various aspects of entrepreneurship like person, product and promotion.

Nayan jyoti Pathak highlighted the importance of clearing self doubts and ways to prepare for competitive examinations. He stated that sacrifice, hard work and clearly chalked out strategy are the keys to achieve success in such examinations. During his interaction with the students he also expressed willingness to help aspiring students for competitive examinations.

Kantar Bhushan Nandi in his speech highlighted the importance of skill and why it has become imperative to learn new skills.

- Advertisement -

Principal of the college, Sukdev Adhikari delivered his welcome address and stated the importance of career counselling in today’s competitive environment and urged the students to utilise  such opportunities. President of the college’s governing body, Jogendra Saikia also emphasised on the need to prepare for the future by focusing on goals.

The programme was attended by about a hundred students, teachers along with retired vice-principal of the college, Pallavi Baruah.

Advantages Of Mango Leaves
Advantages Of Mango Leaves
Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States
Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka
Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

11 May, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Advantages Of Mango Leaves Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer 7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka