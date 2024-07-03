HT Digital

July 3, Wednesday: In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old man and his infant son were killed when their house collapsed in Assam following heavy rainfall. The incident occurred in the Golaghat district, where relentless downpours have been causing widespread devastation, including flooding and landslides.

The man, identified as Bikash Tanti, and his eight-month-old son were sleeping in their bamboo house in Bokakhat area when the structure gave way due to the continuous heavy rains. The house, which was already weakened by the severe weather, could not withstand the incessant downpours, leading to its collapse.

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the site, but despite their swift response, they could not save the father and son. The mother, who was also in the house at the time, managed to escape with injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition is reported to be stable.

This heartbreaking incident underscores the severe impact of the monsoon season in Assam, which has already claimed numerous lives and displaced thousands. The state has been grappling with heavy rainfall, leading to floods and landslides that have severely disrupted daily life and caused extensive damage to infrastructure.

Authorities have been on high alert, urging residents in vulnerable areas to evacuate and take necessary precautions. Emergency services are working tirelessly to provide relief and aid to those affected by the floods.

The state government has promised to provide support to the affected families and is taking measures to strengthen infrastructure to withstand such extreme weather conditions in the future. However, the incident highlights the urgent need for improved disaster preparedness and resilient infrastructure to mitigate the risks posed by natural calamities.

The ongoing monsoon season continues to pose significant challenges for Assam, with weather forecasts predicting more heavy rains in the coming days. Residents are advised to stay informed and heed the warnings issued by authorities to ensure their safety during this period of extreme weather.