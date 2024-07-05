30 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 5, 2024
CM Sarma examines flood relief camps at Khowang, assures support to victims

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 5: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma today has inspected two flood relief camps in the state to evaluate the situation and requirements of the affected residents.

Taking to micro-blogging site X the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “Today, HCM Dr. @himantabiswa visited the flood-induced breach at Khowang to assess the situation on the ground. Assuring residents of prompt repair and fortification efforts, HCM directed authorities to construct the ring bund, reinforce the main embankment, and expedite relief efforts to restore normalcy.”

The camps established at Pithubor Girls’ Higher Secondary School and Khowang Higher Secondary School are currently accommodating 173 and 380 individuals affected by the floods.

During his inspection, Sarma assessed the daily essentials being given to the residents of the camp.

He also instructed the district authorities to guarantee the provision of necessary items such as medical services, clean drinking water, and clothing for the flood victims.

Additionally, the chief minister assured the displaced residents that the government would not only distribute relief materials but also take swift action to repair or rebuild homes damaged by the flooding.

This commitment is aimed at expediting the process of returning affected families to their residences once flood waters recede.

The Hills Times
