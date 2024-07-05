30 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 5, 2024
type here...

Arunachal CM urges public to contribute inputs for state budget 2024-25

CM Khandu recently took to microblogging site X to encourage the people of Arunachal Pradesh to play an active role in shaping the state's economic and developmental policies.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 5: The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu today has initiated a public campaign to collect feedback for the next fiscal year’s budget, aiming to improve transparency and inclusivity.

Khandu recently took to microblogging site X to encourage the people of Arunachal Pradesh to play an active role in shaping the state’s economic and developmental policies.

The goal of this initiative is to guarantee that the budget accurately represents the genuine needs and aspirations of the state’s citizens.

- Advertisement -

“We humbly urge sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh to share their suggestions to be incorporated in the State Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25,” Chief Minister Khandu stated.

Citizens of the state are urged to share their ideas via the specialized website arunachalbudget.in, offering a forum for diverse opinions to be acknowledged.

The deadline to submit suggestions is July 11, 2024. Furthermore, the top three suggestions will receive Rs 50,000 each, encouraging valuable input from the community.

This effort highlights the dedication of the state government to fostering a collaborative and all-encompassing approach to the planning and budgeting procedures.

8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan
8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan
8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Kamrup (M) Admin issues helpline numbers for flood affected victims in...

The Hills Times -
8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya 7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam