Arunachal CM urges public to contribute inputs for state budget 2024-25

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 5: The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu today has initiated a public campaign to collect feedback for the next fiscal year’s budget, aiming to improve transparency and inclusivity.

Khandu recently took to microblogging site X to encourage the people of Arunachal Pradesh to play an active role in shaping the state’s economic and developmental policies.

I humbly urge sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh to share their suggestions to be incorporated in the State Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.



This initiative aims to ensure that the budget reflects the genuine needs and aspirations of the people, paving the way for a… pic.twitter.com/pbyz7BWs8U — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 5, 2024

The goal of this initiative is to guarantee that the budget accurately represents the genuine needs and aspirations of the state’s citizens.

- Advertisement -

“We humbly urge sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh to share their suggestions to be incorporated in the State Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25,” Chief Minister Khandu stated.

Citizens of the state are urged to share their ideas via the specialized website arunachalbudget.in, offering a forum for diverse opinions to be acknowledged.

The deadline to submit suggestions is July 11, 2024. Furthermore, the top three suggestions will receive Rs 50,000 each, encouraging valuable input from the community.

This effort highlights the dedication of the state government to fostering a collaborative and all-encompassing approach to the planning and budgeting procedures.