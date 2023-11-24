19 C
Man From Gossaigaon Missing In Meghalaya

HT Correspondent

 

GOSSAIGAON, Nov 23: Sensation has gripped the family of Mangal Mishra in Pesadaari village under Kachungaon police station in Gossaigaon sub-division following his mysterious disappearance. Mangal Mishra, approximately 45 years old and the sole breadwinner of the family, has been missing for the past three months.

 

According to family members, Mangal left home for Meghalaya in search of work but has not returned or contacted the family since. His wife and five children are going through a difficult time in his absence.

The family is appealing to anyone with information about Mangal Mishra’s whereabouts to contact the numbers 8761052825 or 7099510473.

The case highlights the challenges faced by families when their sole earners go missing, and efforts are underway to trace Mangal Mishra and reunite him with his family.

