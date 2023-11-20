28 C
Man from Tripura arrested for repeatedly raping 9-year-old girl in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 20: A man from Tripura, identified as Jatindra Sutradhar, has been apprehended for allegedly raping a minor girl in Assam’s Cachar district’s Katigorah area.

The incident, which reportedly took place on November 8, came to light when the girl’s health condition worsened on Sunday night. Sutradhar, a carpenter, had allegedly lured the minor and sexually assaulted her repeatedly over two days.

Despite the victim informing her family, some locals allegedly attempted to suppress the incident by offering the family Rs 10,000. Upon learning of the crime, local residents violently attacked Sutradhar before the police arrived to arrest him and control the situation.

The victim’s parents have filed an FIR at the Katigorah Police Station, seeking the harshest punishment for the accused.

