Man sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for drug peddling in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

Jorhat, July 30: The Court of District and Sessions Judge (Jorhat) has handed down a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to Rajesh Sarkar, a resident of Sokolani Pathar Gaon, under Pulibor police station, for his involvement in drug peddling of ganja (cannabis).

The judgment, pronounced by District and Sessions Judge P Das a few days ago, found Sarkar guilty under Sections 20(B) (ii) (C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Apart from the 10-year imprisonment, Sarkar was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh. In case of failure to pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional three months of rigorous imprisonment.

The case stemmed from a police raid at Sarkar’s residence on June 24, 2021, by a team from Pulibor police station. During the raid, the police recovered 40 kgs and 306 grams of ganja in his possession, leading to his arrest and subsequent conviction.