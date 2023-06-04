Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 3: The court of district and sessions judge, Jorhat, has sentenced a person to life imprisonment after convicting him of murder of a man in a village under Titabar Civil Sub-division of Jorhat.

In the judgment pronounced by the sessions judge Pranjal Das on Thursday, Madhu Duwarah of Rangatikhat Harichungigaon under Titabar Police Station was sentenced to imprisonment for life after convicting him of murdering Ghanashyam Bhuyan on September 17, 2020 under Section 302 of the IPC.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 100 on Duwarah, failing which he would have to undergo simple imprisonment of one day. Altogether 13 witnesses were examined during the trial.

It may be mentioned here that Phulawati Bhuyan, mother of the victim (Ghanashyam Bhuyan), had lodged an FIR at the Titabar Police Station on September 17, 2020, alleging that her son was attacked with a “Naga dao” by Duwarah at his (Duwarah) shop after an altercation in her presence.

The police after completing the investigation in the case had filed the charge sheet on January 31, 2021

