Manas National Park Hailed For Exemplary Tiger Conservation Efforts

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 29: Assam’s Manas National Park garnered praise from both the state government and Governor Gulab Chand Kataria for its remarkable efforts in tiger conservation, coinciding with Global Tiger Day celebrations.

Environment and forest minister Chandra Mohan Patowary commended the park authorities for their consistent dedication to tiger conservation.

Highlighting the significance of tigers as indicators of a healthy ecosystem, Patowary emphasised that a flourishing big cat population signifies clean air, clean water, and thriving forests. The minister applauded Manas National Park’s significant achievement in doubling its tiger population from 28 in 2018 to an impressive 57 in 2022. This accomplishment earned the park the prestigious Conservation Excellence Award in 2020 from the Global Tiger Forum.

The Governor emphasised that Global Tiger Day is an opportunity to reiterate the commitment to protect tigers and discourage forces like deforestation, which endanger the natural habitat of tigers.

The Governor urged the collective responsibility of protecting these majestic creatures, as human activities pose serious threats to their existence. He called for a deterrent against poaching, which remains the primary reason behind the decline in tiger numbers.

Kataria praised India’s achievement in tiger conservation, with around three-fourths of the world’s tiger population found in the country. He acknowledged the success of Project Tiger, which employed modern technology and sensitivity to increase the tiger population. The Governor stressed the importance of maintaining a balanced approach to environmental sustainability and economic growth.

Assam, home to over 200 tigers across its reserves, celebrated Global Tiger Day to raise awareness about tiger conservation and the need to preserve their natural habitats.

The celebration at Manas National Park saw the release of the Annual Wildlife Monitoring Result and Manas Tiger Atlas. Additionally, various initiatives were inaugurated, including anti-poaching camps, residential quarters, a conference hall, and the Manas Heritage Centre.

Patowary and BTC chief executive member Pramod Boro shared insights into the government’s ongoing efforts to create a conducive environment for wildlife in the state. Manas National Park, now with 57 tigers, is set to become a model park with top-notch facilities, aimed at attracting more tourists and generating economic benefits for local communities. (With inputs from PTI)