Mandhan Konwar Central School Organises Annual Function

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Feb 26: Like every year, Mandhan Konwar Central School celebrated the annual function in presence of distinguished guests, teachers, students and parents in the premises of the school campus on Saturday.

The daylong annual function began with a welcome speech by an assistant teacher of the school, followed by felicitation of the invited guests by the teachers of the school.

The managing director of MKCS, Jadab Konwar delivered the welcome speech in the programme.

Earlier, AC Dr Ruchi Awasthy, the chief guest lit the ceremonial lamp of the programme and advised the students to work hard to be successful in life and be a good citizen so that the ill power of the society can be eliminated.

Besides that, noted social worker Mileswar Pator delivered an exceptional speech on healthy growth. He told the students to consume rice made or other homemade foods as supplementary food for keeping their health in good condition instead of eating fast foods.

The meeting was also attended by the president of MDJA, Birinchi Kr Sarma; Juri Deka Konwar, principal of MKCS Narayan Kr Chettri and Seniram Deka.