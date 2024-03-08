19 C
Manipur violence: Sand truck set on fire by armed miscreants, assault driver, conductor

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Imphal, March 8: Unidentified armed individuals intercepted and set ablaze a truck carrying construction materials for a forthcoming Indian army barrack in Manipur on Friday, according to officials.

The truck’s driver and co-pilot were also physically assaulted. The truck was en route to an India Reserve Battalion barrack, carrying sand for construction, when it was hijacked near Moreh in Tengnoupal district, situated along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The assailants accused the driver and co-pilot of illegal sand transportation before assaulting them. The burnt truck was found by police at around 8 am. A video circulating on social media purportedly shows the victims tied up and beaten with sticks.

The assailants also seized the mobile phones of the driver, Mohammed Elaa, 30, and the co-pilot, Mohammed Emin, 29, both residents of Kairang in Imphal East district. Reports suggest the incident occurred at around 1:30 am as the victims were returning to their vehicle after delivering the sand at Moreh police IB.

According to their statements to the police, they were stopped near Chahnou village, blindfolded and taken by Kuki men. Moreh Police have registered a case and launched a search operation for the culprits. The social group My Manipur has condemned the incident, expressing concern over the disturbing violence in the region.

