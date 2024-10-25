25 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 25, 2024
Margherita inaugurates skill development initiatives for Kaziranga communities

The "SAMARTH-Silk Weaving Training Programme" and the "Guru Shishya Hastshilp Prashikshan Program" were launched at the Kohora Convention Centre in Kaziranga.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 25: In a significant step towards empowering local communities surrounding Kaziranga National Park, Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita inaugurated two key skill development programs aimed at fostering sustainable livelihoods and preserving traditional crafts, a press release said on Friday.

The “SAMARTH-Silk Weaving Training Programme” and the “Guru Shishya Hastshilp Prashikshan Program” were launched at the Kohora Convention Centre in Kaziranga.

The initiatives will focus on the training and skill enhancement of the park’s fringe communities, with a special emphasis on traditional crafts and woodwork.

Pabitra Margherita took to the micro-blogging platform X to express the importance of these programs.

He stated, “Inaugurated the ‘SAMARTH-Silk Weaving Training Programme’ for Kaziranga fringe communities & the Guru Shishya Hastshilp Prashikshan Program at Kaziranga, Assam. These initiatives will empower local artisans, preserve traditional crafts, and boost sustainable livelihoods.”

Meanwhile, Assam Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora highlighted the broader impact of these initiatives on the local economy and the workforce.

“Today marks a pivotal day for the communities residing near the World Heritage Site of Kaziranga National Park, as we celebrate the inauguration of skill development initiatives aimed at fostering a skilled workforce and generating meaningful employment opportunities,” Bora posted on X.

He added that these programs, launched under the SAMARTH Scheme, will play a critical role in ensuring a steady supply of skilled professionals to the textile sector, which is vital for economic growth.

Furthermore, the Guru Shishya Hastshilp Prashikshan Program, focusing on traditional woodcraft, will enable the transfer of craft knowledge from master artisans to the younger generation, ensuring that cultural heritage is preserved while meeting market demands.

The event was graced by other prominent figures, including Assam’s Handloom & Textile Minister U. G. Brahma, Environment & Forests Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, and Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, alongside Lok Sabha MP Kamakhya Tasa.

