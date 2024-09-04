25 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
type here...

Mason arrested in Jorhat for alleged kidnapping of minor

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 3: Iliyas Ahmed, a resident of Nagaon who was working as a mason in Teok, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl and taking her to Jagduar, a few kilometers away from Teok.

- Advertisement -

According to sources, Ahmed picked up the class 8 student from in front of her school near Boloma and took her by auto towards Jagduar. The auto driver became suspicious and, while en route to Jagduar, alerted others. The locals then apprehended Ahmed and handed him over to the police.

The girl’s family filed an FIR alleging kidnapping, leading to Ahmed’s arrest by the police.

10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

COCOMI demands immediate action against attackers

The Hills Times -
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn 10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar 5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women 7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima