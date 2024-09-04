Mason arrested in Jorhat for alleged kidnapping of minor

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 3: Iliyas Ahmed, a resident of Nagaon who was working as a mason in Teok, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl and taking her to Jagduar, a few kilometers away from Teok.

According to sources, Ahmed picked up the class 8 student from in front of her school near Boloma and took her by auto towards Jagduar. The auto driver became suspicious and, while en route to Jagduar, alerted others. The locals then apprehended Ahmed and handed him over to the police.

The girl’s family filed an FIR alleging kidnapping, leading to Ahmed’s arrest by the police.