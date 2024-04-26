23 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 26, 2024
type here...

Massive Deployment Of 2,354 Polling Officials Sets Stage For 2nd Phase Of LS Polls In Karbi Anglong

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 25: A total of 2,354 polling officials, including zonal magistrates, sector officials, polling officers, and presiding officers, have been deployed to their respective polling stations within the Howraghat and Diphu LA segments.

- Advertisement -

This deployment comes ahead of the casting of votes scheduled for April 26, marking the second phase of Parliamentary elections in Assam for the 6th Diphu (ST) Parliamentary Constituency, which comprises Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao districts.

The transit of polling officials from 448 polling stations occurred from the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at the 5th Mile Diphu-Manja Road, where strong rooms have been established. Diphu LAC encompasses 226 polling stations, while Howraghat LAC comprises 222. The total number of voters in these two LA segments is 362,181, with 179,305 male voters and 182,813 female voters.

Each polling team comprises a presiding officer, first polling officer, second polling officer, and third polling officer, with a Home Guard and police personnel assigned to each team. Polling kits, including EVMs, VVPAT machines, indelible ink, ballots, umbrellas, lamps, dry cell batteries, and water bottles, have been provided to the polling teams.

District Election Officer and district commissioner, Madhumita Bhagawati, reported that polling officials from 31 polling stations in remote areas have already been deployed. Additionally, 145 polling stations have been identified as critical and 62 as vulnerable hamlets.

- Advertisement -

Essential items such as umbrellas, lamps for areas without electricity, medical kits, and water bottles have been provided to the polling teams.

The district election officer ensures the safety and well-being of the polling officials, with the transport cell arranging buses and other vehicles for their transportation to the polling stations. Central police forces, along with Assam police personnel, will accompany the polling teams.

The district commissioner also noted the presence of 8 women-only polling stations and 9 model polling stations in both Diphu and Howraghat.

Home voting has been conducted, and voting for postal ballots has been completed for polling officials on duty. Additionally, wheelchairs will be provided for physically challenged voters at all polling stations.

Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

5 arrested in connection with BJP’s flag burning

The Hills Times -
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru 10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power 10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl