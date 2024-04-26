Massive Deployment Of 2,354 Polling Officials Sets Stage For 2nd Phase Of LS Polls In Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 25: A total of 2,354 polling officials, including zonal magistrates, sector officials, polling officers, and presiding officers, have been deployed to their respective polling stations within the Howraghat and Diphu LA segments.

- Advertisement -

This deployment comes ahead of the casting of votes scheduled for April 26, marking the second phase of Parliamentary elections in Assam for the 6th Diphu (ST) Parliamentary Constituency, which comprises Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao districts.

The transit of polling officials from 448 polling stations occurred from the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at the 5th Mile Diphu-Manja Road, where strong rooms have been established. Diphu LAC encompasses 226 polling stations, while Howraghat LAC comprises 222. The total number of voters in these two LA segments is 362,181, with 179,305 male voters and 182,813 female voters.

Each polling team comprises a presiding officer, first polling officer, second polling officer, and third polling officer, with a Home Guard and police personnel assigned to each team. Polling kits, including EVMs, VVPAT machines, indelible ink, ballots, umbrellas, lamps, dry cell batteries, and water bottles, have been provided to the polling teams.

District Election Officer and district commissioner, Madhumita Bhagawati, reported that polling officials from 31 polling stations in remote areas have already been deployed. Additionally, 145 polling stations have been identified as critical and 62 as vulnerable hamlets.

- Advertisement -

Essential items such as umbrellas, lamps for areas without electricity, medical kits, and water bottles have been provided to the polling teams.

The district election officer ensures the safety and well-being of the polling officials, with the transport cell arranging buses and other vehicles for their transportation to the polling stations. Central police forces, along with Assam police personnel, will accompany the polling teams.

The district commissioner also noted the presence of 8 women-only polling stations and 9 model polling stations in both Diphu and Howraghat.

Home voting has been conducted, and voting for postal ballots has been completed for polling officials on duty. Additionally, wheelchairs will be provided for physically challenged voters at all polling stations.