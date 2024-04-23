Karbi Anglong Gears Up For 2nd Phase Of LS Polls

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 22: The District Commissioner (DC) and District Election Officer (DEO) of Karbi Anglong, Madhumita Bhagawati, on Monday brief the media on the preparedness of the Karbi Anglong election district for conduct second phase of Lok Sabha election for 6- Diphu (ST) Parliamentary Constituency in Assam on April 26.

The DC said that the conduct of voting and other electioneering process is almost ready. She also informed that under 6- Diphu (ST) Parliamentary Constituency there are a total of 8,92,789 voters out of which male voters is 4,45,084 and female voters is 4,47,705.

Karbi Anglong Election district alone covered two LA segments, i.e., Diphu and Howraghat with 3,62,181 voters out of which male voters is 1,79,305 and female voters is 1,82,813. Total Polling Stations is 448, out of which in Diphu there are 226 and in Howraghat it is 222.

20 polling stations have been identified as women polling stations under Karbi Anglong Election district. In Diphu 12 Women Polling Stations and in Howraghat, there are 8 Women Polling Stations. There are 9 Model Polling Stations with 2,354 polling officials and micro observers engaged for Karbi Anglong Election District.

Total Form -12 for postal ballots collected is 1261 and casted by persons engaged in election duty is 943. Total Form -12 D for home voting collected is 375 and casted is 355. EVM preparation is completed and planning of movement, storage and security of EVMs and VVPATS at polling stations, strong rooms have already been completed.

A total of 264 heavy vehicles and 162 light vehicles will be used to reach polling stations to conduct election process.

SP of Karbi Anglong also informed on traffic plan and said EVMs and VVPATs will be kept and counting done at Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), 5th Miles Diphu-Manja Road. To avoid traffic snare in front of ISBT traffic will be diverted.

Vehicles from Diphu going to Dillai, Bokajan, Dimapur and Silonijan will have to take Birla-Hapjan road with right diversion from in front of Diphu Presbyterian Church. Likewise vehicles from Manja coming to Diphu will have to take Rongplimplan via Hapjan- Birla road or Manja via Disama- Taralangso road.