34.2 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 12, 2025
type here...

Massive Eviction Drive Underway in Paikan Reserve Forest in Goalpara

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 12: A massive eviction drive was initiated on Saturday morning by the Forest Department in Paikan Reserve Forest region of Krishnai in the Assam’s Goalpara district. The drive aims at removing encroachments from the protected forest land of around 1,038 bighas.

- Advertisement -

The eviction is being conducted in strategic locations like Bidyapara and Betbari, both within the limits of the reserve forest. Officials say over 1,080 families are being evicted. Positively, almost 70% of the residents moved out voluntarily following the earlier intimation notices, many dismantling their houses themselves.

Related Posts:

To conduct the operation with efficiency, close to 50 excavators have been deployed, along with more than a thousand security personnel and forest department workers. Regardless of the scale of the operation, the eviction has gone relatively peacefully, with no major resistance seen from the locals.

Although the majority of residents have been compliant, there have been poignant calls for resettlement assistance. Speaking about evictions, one evicted resident said, “We are not resisting the eviction. But seeing our houses destroyed right before our eyes with no alternative accommodation is intolerable. The government has to give us resettlement.” The Forest Department has explained that the eviction is a part of its larger endeavor to take back encroached forest land and re-establish ecological balance. Authorities stressed that saving the reserve forest is crucial to maintaining the area’s biodiversity and ensuring environmental equilibrium.

View all stories
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Sends Preserved Rhino Horns for Genetic Testing to Wildlife Institute...

The Hills Times -
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season