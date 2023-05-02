May Day celebration in Tinsukia



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 1: Under the banner of Harijan Mazdoor Union (affiliated to AITUC), Tinsukia Municipality observed May Day at Golap Chandra Rabi Chandra Nataya Mandir, Tinsukia.

The Red flag hosting was done by Ranjan Chowdhury, president, Harijan Mazdoor Union (HMU) and a public meeting was conducted which was presided by Pulak Gogoi, assistant general secretary NF Railway Mazdoor Union Central Committee. Hundreds of safai workers were present in the meeting and twenty safai workers were honoured with Assamese phulam gamosa.

Susmita Chowdhury recited a poem on May Day. For the first time, Tinsukia’s MLA and Labour minister Sanjay Kishan along with Pabitra Gogoi, chairman, Tinsukia Municipality and ex vice chairperson Nabanita Agarwal were present in the meeting. Labour minister Sanjay Kishan in his speech assured that Assam government will take necessary measures for safai workers of Assam and gave an award to Ranjan Chowdhury, president, Harijan Mazdoor Union for his sacrifice and achievement for working in the upliftment of the safai workers and other downtrodden classes.

Ranjan Chowdhury in his speech thanked Sanjay Kishan for the recognition and said that he will fight for the working class and downtrodden people till his death.

Longest Tunnels in the World Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India Famous Tea Estates in Assam Oldest Railways Stations In India Deadliest Roads in the World