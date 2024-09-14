Meeting held to address Tea Tribes’ access to govt schemes

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 13: The District Commissioner (DC) on Friday convened a meeting to address issues regarding Tea Tribes’ (Adivasi communities) access to government schemes.

The meeting, held at the Bokajan Sports Complex, focused on the challenges faced by the Tea Tribes in securing government benefits.

The DC stressed the need to assess whether Tea Tribes are receiving benefits from Assam government schemes, including job cards, PMRY, NREGA, healthcare, and Aadhaar cards. She also called on BLOs and social organizations to increase their efforts in raising awareness within the community.

Social organizations raised several concerns, including low wages, lack of retirement benefits, and limited access to essential government services.

They also pointed out that low literacy rates hinder the Tea Tribes’ ability to fully utilize government schemes.

In response, the DC assured that these grievances would be forwarded to the Assam Government for further action.

Notable attendees included Debahuti Bora, ACS, SDO (Civil), Bokajan; Hooman Gohain Baruah, ACS, SDO (Sadar), Karbi Anglong, Diphu; Rustom Raj Brahma, APS, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Bokajan; Sarbon Telenga, MAC, 24 No. Deopani Constituency; and representatives from the Adivasi Student Union and local social welfare organizations.