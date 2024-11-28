HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Nov 27: The North East Affected Area Development Society and the Child Welfare Department of Charaideo district organised a district-level awareness meeting on ‘Child Marriage-Free India’ on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by administrative officers, educationists, and over a hundred students. Robin Chandra Barua, principal of Sapekhati Higher Secondary School, delivered the welcome address, and Prarthana Sonowal presided over the meeting.

- Advertisement -

Navadip Changmai, ADC; Rini Hazarika, assistant commissioner; social worker Bani Changmai; educationist Moni Gogoi; and Sapekhati zonal health officer Chandan Barbara spoke on different aspects of the social malady.

CWC member Bitupan Chabukdhara, child protection officer Pritimay Gogoi, educator Dr Dipankar Malakar, journalist Tarun Gogoi, Navajyoti Tipomia, Prarthana Sonowal, Bastav Bogohain, and Ratul Gogoi also attended the meeting.