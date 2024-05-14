36 C
Meeting on model flood relief camps held in Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, May 13: The Hojai district administration conducted a meeting on the theme of ‘Assured Minimum Facilities and Services in Model Flood Relief Camps’ at the Conference Hall of the district commissioner here on Monday.

The meeting was presided over by Lachit Kr. Das, Hojai district commissioner cum chairman of the District Disaster management Authority.

The meeting was attended by ADC cum CEO, DDMA, all the additional district commissioners, circle officers, assistant commissioners, executive magistrates of municipal boards, DPO, FOs and all the members of DDMA. In view of the ongoing flood season, the district administration has reviewed the necessary flood preparedness as per the ‘Relief Camp Management Guideline’ of the Assam Disaster Manual,2015 and requested all departments concerned to maintain minimum assured facilities and services during operationalisation  of model relief camps in each revenue circles.

