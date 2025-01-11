13 C
Meeting organised for Special Immunization Drive

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Jan 10:  A preparatory meeting of the District Task Force Committee for the Special Immunization Drive (SID), 2025, was held on Friday at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur.

The campaign is scheduled to take place from January 17 to 25, 2025.

In his opening remarks, ADC (Health) Twahir Alam welcomed all participants and emphasised the importance of ensuring the campaign’s success. He urged officials to prioritize the immunization of all eligible children to safeguard their health and well-being.

The meeting focused on identifying left-out and drop-out children under each health block and formulating strategies to cover them during the drive.

Joint director of health, Dr Rupak Baruah, highlighted that the primary target group comprises children up to 2 years of age.

Additional chief medical & health officer, Dr Robin Kr Gogoi; District Immunization Officer, Dr Tutumoni Handique; SMO-WHO, Dr Susarita Dutta; District Information and Public Relations Officer; SDMOs; DME-NHM; and other health department officials attended the meeting and contributed to the discussions.

