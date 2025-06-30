26.9 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 30, 2025
type here...

Milanpur hosts Bar Sabah, Panitola Sabah and felicitation event

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 29: The two-day Bar Sabah and Panitola Sabah celebrations concluded on Sunday at Milanpur Dekachuburi village near Tezpur, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere among the local community.

- Advertisement -

The events, held at the village Namghar, were led by Jayanta Krishna Mahanta, Satradhikar of Rup Narayan Satra of Deori Gaon, Tezpur.

Related Posts:

The Namghar resonated with the devotional Nam-Prasang offered by Bhakats (devotees), reflecting the traditional religious fervour of the region.

Alongside the spiritual observances, the Namghar management committee and the villagers organised a felicitation programme in the presence of Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rabha.

Senior journalist and native of the area, Utpal Baruah, was specially honoured during the event for his recent appointment as Assam’s Information Commissioner.

- Advertisement -

The ceremony also recognised ten students from the village who had achieved success in high school, higher secondary, or graduate-level examinations, or had shown excellence in cultural pursuits.

The felicitation programme was conducted under the leadership of village development committee president Golap Baruah and secretary Kumar Koch.

The Panitola Sabah, a women-centric traditional event held in conjunction with the Bar Sabah, saw vibrant participation from Ayatis (young women devotees), adding a joyful dimension to the Namghar celebrations.

This tradition, observed annually during the Assamese months of “Jeth” and “Ahaar”, continues to be practiced across Namghars in Assam.

- Advertisement -

As part of the pre-sowing rituals, the villagers also organised a night-long Bhaona performance, further enriching the spiritual and cultural spirit of the occasion.

These events not only uphold the religious and social heritage of the community but also foster a sense of unity and continuity among generations.

Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Historic Wahab Bazar Mosque lost to Brahmaputra erosion in Dhubri

The Hills Times -
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall 10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife