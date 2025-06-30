Milanpur hosts Bar Sabah, Panitola Sabah and felicitation event

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 29: The two-day Bar Sabah and Panitola Sabah celebrations concluded on Sunday at Milanpur Dekachuburi village near Tezpur, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere among the local community.

The events, held at the village Namghar, were led by Jayanta Krishna Mahanta, Satradhikar of Rup Narayan Satra of Deori Gaon, Tezpur.

The Namghar resonated with the devotional Nam-Prasang offered by Bhakats (devotees), reflecting the traditional religious fervour of the region.

Alongside the spiritual observances, the Namghar management committee and the villagers organised a felicitation programme in the presence of Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rabha.

Senior journalist and native of the area, Utpal Baruah, was specially honoured during the event for his recent appointment as Assam’s Information Commissioner.

The ceremony also recognised ten students from the village who had achieved success in high school, higher secondary, or graduate-level examinations, or had shown excellence in cultural pursuits.

The felicitation programme was conducted under the leadership of village development committee president Golap Baruah and secretary Kumar Koch.

The Panitola Sabah, a women-centric traditional event held in conjunction with the Bar Sabah, saw vibrant participation from Ayatis (young women devotees), adding a joyful dimension to the Namghar celebrations.

This tradition, observed annually during the Assamese months of “Jeth” and “Ahaar”, continues to be practiced across Namghars in Assam.

As part of the pre-sowing rituals, the villagers also organised a night-long Bhaona performance, further enriching the spiritual and cultural spirit of the occasion.

These events not only uphold the religious and social heritage of the community but also foster a sense of unity and continuity among generations.