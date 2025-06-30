26.9 C
Asam Prakashan Parishad organises symposium on creative literature at Darrang College

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 29: A thought-provoking literary symposium on ‘Creative Literature’ was held on Saturday at Darrang College, Tezpur, organised by Asam Prakashan Parishad in collaboration with Prakash Sahitya Got, a literary forum of the college.

The symposium featured three engaging themes—’Searching for Stories and Interpretation through Travel Literature’, ‘The Constructing of Modern Poetry and the Joy of Reading’, and ‘Textual Interpretation and Reconstruction’—and brought together noted voices from the literary and academic community.

Eminent fiction writer Atanu Bhattacharyya delivered an insightful talk on ‘Searching for Stories and Interpretation through Travel Literature’ (Bhraman Sahityar Majere Galpor Sandhan Aru Byakhya).

He observed that while Assamese literature has seen the publication of several travelogues, the genre remains underexplored.

Drawing parallels with global literary traditions, he noted that travel literature in other languages has seen much greater development.

Citing the works of Hem Barua, he stressed the need for more focused literary attention and scholarly engagement with this genre in Assamese.

Dr Arindam Sharma, noted writer, translator and faculty member at Chaiduar College, addressed the theme ‘Constructing of Modern Poetry and the Joy of Reading’ (Adhunik Kobitar Nirman Aru Pathanor Ananda).

He reflected on how poetry encompasses all aspects of human existence—life, society, and nature—revealing both the visible and invisible layers of experience.

The act of constructing poetry, he said, becomes deeply meaningful when it reflects this dual vision, offering readers a profound sense of joy.

In the concluding session, Dr Ananya Hiloidari, writer, translator, and faculty in the Department of English at Nagaon College, spoke on ‘Textual Interpretation and Reconstruction’ (Pathar Byakhya aru Punor Nirman).

She emphasised that reconstruction is a vital process in literature, wherein a single text can offer multiple meanings and interpretations across time.

Literature, she explained, is dynamic, and reconstruction allows readers to uncover new dimensions and perspectives within familiar texts.

The symposium was moderated by poet and writer Nabajyoti Pathak.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of Asam Prakashan Parishad, noted writer and editor of the literary journal Prakash, Mihir Deuri, thanked the participants and organisers.

The event began with a welcome address by Dr Palshamoni Saikia, Principal of Darrang College.

Dr Gokul Kumar Das, senior faculty of the Assamese Department and coordinator of ‘Prakash Sahitya Got’, offered the vote of thanks at the end of the programme.

