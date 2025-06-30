CEM Tuliram Ronghang unveils statue, felicitates students in Diphu

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, June 29: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, attended two major events on Sunday, underscoring his commitment to cultural preservation and youth development in the region.

In the afternoon, CEM Ronghang unveiled a statue of renowned Karbi folklorist, writer, and cultural reformer Ru Bonglong Terang at the Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA) office in Diphu.

The unveiling ceremony was chaired by KLA General Secretary Liladhar Teron and attended by other office bearers.

The event was a tribute to Terang’s remarkable contributions to Karbi literature and heritage.

Prior to the unveiling, Ronghang paid floral tributes to a portrait of Ru Bonglong Terang, seeking blessings and inspiration.

In his address, he emphasised the importance of preserving Terang’s cultural legacy and urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from his life and works.

“Although I didn’t know Ru Bonglong Terang personally, his writings reflect his immense dedication to our culture and traditions,” he said.

Ru Bonglong Terang, a pioneering figure in the field of Karbi literature and cultural reform, was honoured with the Karbi Lamkuru Sarpo Award in 1973 by the Karbi Lammet Amei, along with several other accolades throughout his lifetime.

The statue, sculpted by noted artist Diben Timung, was completed over a period of six months under the supervision of KLA officials.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including MLA Bidyasing Engleng of Diphu LAC and Padma Shri awardee Dhaneswar Engti, among others, who came together to celebrate the life and legacy of Terang.

Later in the day, CEM Ronghang participated in the final match of the T10 Polling Station-wise Cricket Tournament and a felicitation ceremony for students who passed the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) examinations in 2025.

Organised in memory of Late Basapi Teronpi, the mother of CEM Ronghang, the cricket tournament final drew a large crowd, showcasing the local sporting talent and community enthusiasm.

The felicitation programme recognised the achievements of meritorious students, celebrating their academic excellence and encouraging them to pursue further success.