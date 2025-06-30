Historic Wahab Bazar Mosque lost to Brahmaputra erosion in Dhubri

HT Correspondent

DHUBRI, June 29: The historic Jame Masjid at Wahab Bazar in Fakirganj, located in Assam’s Dhubri district, has been completely engulfed by the Brahmaputra River due to severe erosion, leaving no trace of the once-prominent religious and cultural landmark.

According to reports from the ground, the mosque had been under threat for weeks as the river’s relentless currents gradually consumed the riverbank.

Eyewitnesses and local residents watched in despair as the final remnants of the mosque collapsed into the Brahmaputra, marking the end of a structure that had stood for generations.

The disappearance of the mosque was captured on camera, providing a haunting visual of the river’s power and the community’s helplessness in the face of natural forces.

The Jame Masjid at Wahab Bazar was not only a site of worship but also a heritage structure, holding deep cultural and spiritual value for the residents of the area.

Despite growing concern and the visibly precarious condition of the mosque in recent weeks, efforts to protect it were ultimately overpowered by the rapid pace of erosion and shifting riverbanks.

This incident has intensified local fears over the growing threat of river erosion in the region. Community members are urging immediate intervention by the government to prevent further devastation.

The Wahab Bazar market, situated in close proximity to the site of the now-vanished mosque, is also considered highly vulnerable.

Prominent local figure Atikur Rahman has appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister of Water Resources and Information & Public Relations Pijush Hazarika to take urgent steps to address the crisis.

Residents are calling for comprehensive riverbank protection and erosion control measures to safeguard other infrastructure and communities along the Brahmaputra’s edge.