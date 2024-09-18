Minister Borah reviews Tinsukia welfare projects, urges timely execution

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 18: Assam Minister of Commerce, Industries, and Public Enterprises, Bimal Borah, conducted a meeting with the District Administration at the Tinsukia District Commissioner’s office to review the progress of the ongoing projects and welfare programs, the Minister announced on Wednesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Borah outlined that the meeting focused on evaluating the implementation of various welfare initiatives launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring that these programs reach the deserving beneficiaries in a timely manner.

“Reviewed the progress of all ongoing works along with the implementation of the several welfare programs initiated under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Adarniya Shri @narendramodi Ji at the center and Hon’ble CM at the state”, Borah stated in his post.

As part of the responsibilities assigned by Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya, along with Hon'ble Cabinet Colleague Shri @sanjoykishan1 dangoriya, attended a meeting of the district administration at the Tinsukia District Commissioner’s office



During the meeting, the Minister urged all officials and department heads present to ensure the swift and effective execution of all initiatives.

The Minister further emphasized the need for efficiency in project execution and adherence to deadlines to maximize the impact of the programs.

“Urged all present to ensure optimal and expeditious delivery of all initiatives to the deserving while completing all projects as per the stipulated timelines”, Borah added.

The meeting was attended by local legislators (MLAs) of the concerned Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs), along with officers and employees from various departments.