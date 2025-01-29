20 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Minister Dass reviews initiatives for Asom Sahitya Sabha

A key highlight of the session was the large-scale food distribution drive, made possible through contributions from various individuals and organizations.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 28: Assam Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development Ranjeet Kumar Dass held a press conference at the Pathsala Sahitya Sabha office, where he provided updates on various ongoing initiatives, ensuring that all scheduled work will be completed by January 31, a press release said on Wednesday.

He was joined by Nipan Kumar Talukdar and Anupam Sharma during the briefing.

Minister Dass acknowledged the support of Anupam Sharma, Gautam Constructions, and the residents of Dhemaji, with Ministers Ranoj Kumar Pegu and Krishnendu Pal sponsoring a full day’s meal for the needy.

Meanwhile, Minister Kaushik Rai has taken charge of providing refreshments, while the Marwari community of Howly and Barpeta Road has contributed by offering a meal.

Further support came from Bolin Chetia, Narayan Deka, and Ashok Agarwala, who, along with others, collectively donated Rs 5 lakh for refreshments.

Additionally, contributions from Nirmal Haloi College, Pragjyotish Club, and various organizations were acknowledged.

Ministers Jayanta Malla Baruah and Pramod Boro highlighted their contributions, while Nipan Kumar Talukdar arranged bags and essential items for representatives attending the event.

Additionally, Dr. Ranjit Kumar Deka will present commemorative mementos to the guests.

A major announcement was made regarding an 87-foot-high structure, for which senior scientist Dr. Bhaskar Choudhury has extended financial assistance.

The press conference comes just ahead of the Asom Sahitya Sabha (ASS), set to take place from January 31 to February 4 at Bhattadev Kshetra in Bajali district.

ADYPU, IIT-G to set up India’s 1st Blast, Impact Research Centre

