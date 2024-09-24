26 C
Minister Gorlosa reviews Haflong APDCL Office, urges grievance resolution

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 24: Assam Minister of Power Nandita Gorlosa conducted a detailed review meeting with officials to assess the ongoing construction of the new Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) office in Haflong, a press release said on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on evaluating the progress of the project, with the minister emphasizing the need for timely completion.

Sharing updates on the micro-blogging site X, Gorlosa stated, “Conducted a detailed review meeting with officials to assess the progress of the construction of the new Haflong APDCL Office.”

The review meeting was aimed at ensuring that the new facility, which will serve as a key hub for power distribution management in the region, is on track to meet its deadlines.

During the meeting, the Minister also addressed various public grievances that had been reported to the APDCL.

Gorlosa further directed officials to promptly address these issues, highlighting the importance of responsive and efficient public service.

“The officials were informed of various public grievances and directed to address them promptly,” Gorlosa added.

