22 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
type here...

Gorlosa holds virtual conference with DCs to boost sports, youth initiatives

The discussion centered on Assam's participation in the upcoming Youth Festival under Vikshit Bharat, a program envisioned to encourage holistic development among the youth.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 20: Assam Minister of Power, Sports, and Youth Welfare, Nandita Gorlosa, convened a virtual conference (VC) this morning with District Collectors (DCs) to deliberate on key initiatives aimed at empowering youth and promoting sports in the state, a press release said on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The discussion centered on Assam’s participation in the upcoming Youth Festival under Vikshit Bharat, a program envisioned to encourage holistic development among the youth.

Related Posts:

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Gorlosa stated, “This morning, I held a virtual conference (VC) with District Collectors (DCs) to discuss Vikshit Bharat’s participation in the upcoming Youth Festival and address matters related to Khel Maharan.”

The Minister emphasized the importance of seamless coordination and active participation from all districts to ensure the event’s success.

The VC also focused on preparations for Khel Maharan, a significant sports event in the state. Minister Gorlosa urged District Sports Officers (DSOs) to submit detailed reports on participation numbers and percentages for each game.

- Advertisement -

“We also requested District Sports Officers (DSOs) to report participation numbers and percentages for each game”, she added.

This data, she noted, would help assess the reach of sports initiatives and identify areas needing more attention.

In alignment with directives from the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandviya, a special meeting was organized to strategize for the Samvidhan Divas Padyatra on November 26.

This nationwide event will see active involvement from youth across Assam, reflecting their commitment to upholding the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

- Advertisement -

“Additionally, following the Hon’ble Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports’ instructions, we organized a meeting to plan the nationwide Samvidhan Divas Padyatra in the state, scheduled for November 26”, Gorlosa further stated.

Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal CM hosts US delegation in Tawang to strengthen cultural ties

The Hills Times -
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health 7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See 8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day