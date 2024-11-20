Gorlosa holds virtual conference with DCs to boost sports, youth initiatives

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 20: Assam Minister of Power, Sports, and Youth Welfare, Nandita Gorlosa, convened a virtual conference (VC) this morning with District Collectors (DCs) to deliberate on key initiatives aimed at empowering youth and promoting sports in the state, a press release said on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The discussion centered on Assam’s participation in the upcoming Youth Festival under Vikshit Bharat, a program envisioned to encourage holistic development among the youth.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Gorlosa stated, “This morning, I held a virtual conference (VC) with District Collectors (DCs) to discuss Vikshit Bharat’s participation in the upcoming Youth Festival and address matters related to Khel Maharan.”

This morning, I held a virtual conference (VC) with District Collectors (DCs) to discuss Vikshit Bharat's participation in the upcoming Youth Festival and address matters related to Khel Maharan.



We also requested District Sports Officers (DSOs) to report participation numbers… pic.twitter.com/ojTwhEm1Y0 — Nandita Gorlosa (@GorlosaNandita) November 20, 2024

The Minister emphasized the importance of seamless coordination and active participation from all districts to ensure the event’s success.

The VC also focused on preparations for Khel Maharan, a significant sports event in the state. Minister Gorlosa urged District Sports Officers (DSOs) to submit detailed reports on participation numbers and percentages for each game.

- Advertisement -

“We also requested District Sports Officers (DSOs) to report participation numbers and percentages for each game”, she added.

This data, she noted, would help assess the reach of sports initiatives and identify areas needing more attention.

In alignment with directives from the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandviya, a special meeting was organized to strategize for the Samvidhan Divas Padyatra on November 26.

This nationwide event will see active involvement from youth across Assam, reflecting their commitment to upholding the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

- Advertisement -

“Additionally, following the Hon’ble Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports’ instructions, we organized a meeting to plan the nationwide Samvidhan Divas Padyatra in the state, scheduled for November 26”, Gorlosa further stated.