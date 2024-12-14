Minister Kaushik Rai reviews progress of new ration cards

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: In a significant move to enhance public welfare and streamline ration distribution, state minister Kaushik Rai on Friday reviewed the progress of issuing new ration cards for the Cachar district.

As per an official statement, the meeting was held under the chairmanship of Rai.

Dr Dhrubajyoti Hazarika, additional district commissioner of Cachar and in-charge of Food, Public Distribution, Consumer Affairs & Legal Metrology (F.P.D.C.A.) along with other departmental officials contributed to the deliberations.

During the meeting, Rai emphasised the government’s commitment in ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries receive their ration cards promptly.

“Later, the minister reviewed the status of pending applications and discussed measures to expedite the process while addressing any bottlenecks,” the statement added.

Rai reiterated the importance of transparency and accountability in the distribution system to benefit the underprivileged sections of society.

The MLAs also shared their insights and concerns regarding challenges faced by their respective constituencies, ensuring that the voices of the people were represented effectively.

The session concluded with actionable directives to streamline the application process, enhance public awareness campaigns, and ensure a seamless rollout of new ration cards across the Cachar district.

Rai lauded the efforts of the district administration and urged all stakeholders to work collectively towards achieving the vision of an equitable public distribution system.