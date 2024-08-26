Minister Mallahbaruah hoists ‘Dharma Dhwaja’ at VHP Foundation Day on Janmashtami

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: In a significant display of cultural and spiritual reverence, Assam Minister for Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism, Jayanta Mallahbaruah, hoisted the ‘Dharma Dhwaja’ during Krishna Janmashtami celebrations and the 60th Foundation Day of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the Nalbari District, the Minister informed on Monday.

The event, which took place with great enthusiasm and devotion, highlighted the deep cultural and spiritual roots of the region.

Mallahbaruah, on the micro-blogging site X, expressed his honor at being part of the celebration, stating, “With great reverence, I had the privilege of hoisting the Dharma Dhwaja and participating in the rally during the 60th Foundation Day and 37th Sri Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Nalbari District.”

The celebrations drew a large gathering of devotees, community leaders, and members of the VHP, all united in their shared commitment to the preservation of Hindu culture and traditions.

The event also featured a vibrant rally and various cultural programs that showcased the spiritual fervor of the occasion.

Minister Mallahbaruah’s participation in the event was seen as a reaffirmation of the government’s dedication to supporting cultural initiatives that resonate with the people of Assam.

“This is a solemn occasion that is deeply rooted in our devotion and commitment to preserving and promoting our rich cultural and spiritual heritage”, the Minister added.