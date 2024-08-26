28 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 26, 2024
type here...

Minister Mallahbaruah hoists ‘Dharma Dhwaja’ at VHP Foundation Day on Janmashtami

The event, which took place with great enthusiasm and devotion, highlighted the deep cultural and spiritual roots of the region.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: In a significant display of cultural and spiritual reverence, Assam Minister for Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism, Jayanta Mallahbaruah, hoisted the ‘Dharma Dhwaja’ during Krishna Janmashtami celebrations and the 60th Foundation Day of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the Nalbari District, the Minister informed on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The event, which took place with great enthusiasm and devotion, highlighted the deep cultural and spiritual roots of the region.

Mallahbaruah, on the micro-blogging site X, expressed his honor at being part of the celebration, stating, “With great reverence, I had the privilege of hoisting the Dharma Dhwaja and participating in the rally during the 60th Foundation Day and 37th Sri Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Nalbari District.”

The celebrations drew a large gathering of devotees, community leaders, and members of the VHP, all united in their shared commitment to the preservation of Hindu culture and traditions.

The event also featured a vibrant rally and various cultural programs that showcased the spiritual fervor of the occasion.

- Advertisement -

Minister Mallahbaruah’s participation in the event was seen as a reaffirmation of the government’s dedication to supporting cultural initiatives that resonate with the people of Assam.

“This is a solemn occasion that is deeply rooted in our devotion and commitment to preserving and promoting our rich cultural and spiritual heritage”, the Minister added.

10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India
10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India
Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village
Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village
10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin
10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin
10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences
10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Erosion damages railway tracks in Hailakandi; Assam-Mizoram connectivity disrupted

The Hills Times -
10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village 10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin 10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar