Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Minister Pegu inaugurates 27 Public Water Distribution Schemes in Gogamukh

Assam
Updated:
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 6: The Assam Government has inaugurated 27 Public Water Distribution Schemes (PWSS) as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the Gogamukh Sub-Division, under the auspices of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department in Dhemaji, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Tuesday.

The completion of these projects, which incurred a cost of Rs 37.97 crores, will ensure that 4,926 households in the area receive piped water.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “Inaugurated 27 Public Water Distribution Schemes (PWSS) under #JalJeevanMission completed with an expenditure of ₹37.97 Crores in Gogamukh Sub-Division of PHE Deptt, Dhemaji. A total of 4926 Households will get piped water from these projects.”

Minister Pegu further conveyed his appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Jal Jeevan Mission, emphasizing the substantial benefits these initiatives will bring to the local community.

The newly inaugurated water distribution initiative aims to resolve persistent challenges related to water scarcity and quality in the Gogamukh Sub-Division, thereby guaranteeing a reliable supply of clean water for the local population.

This project is a part of the Government’s larger strategy to improve infrastructure and living standards in the rural regions of Assam.

