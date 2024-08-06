27 C
Arunachal CM calls for targeted training to empower youth in politics

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 6: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his enthusiasm about engaging with the dynamic youth of the state’s Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in a recent meeting with the organisation, a press release said on Monday.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Khandu stated, “I stressed on the need for proper handholding and targeted training for our youth karyakartas. By providing them with essential skills and knowledge, we could prepare them for future roles in electoral politics and also empowering them to contribute meaningfully to make a positive impact in society.”

The gathering, led by BJYM Arunachal President Shri Ritemso Manyu, focused on the pivotal role of young karyakartas in shaping the future of the state and the nation.

The Chief Minister emphasized the significance of offering adequate support and specialized training for the youth.

“By equipping our young karyakartas with essential skills and knowledge, we can prepare them for future roles in electoral politics and empower them to contribute meaningfully to society,” he stated.

The Chief Minister also underscored the importance of providing every young individual with the necessary resources to thrive and create a meaningful influence.

Highlighting the need for a development-centric approach in politics, Khandu further stated, “Politics should be centered on development, not appeasement or money politics. It’s crucial to focus on meaningful progress and growth rather than short-term gains.”

