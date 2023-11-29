NHM, JJM In Assam Unite For Enhanced Project Implementation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 28: In a significant development, the National Health Mission (NHM) and Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Assam have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure better project implementation of both the missions, said an official statement on Tuesday.

“The Convergence of NHM and JJM is expected to boost the initiatives of both the missions. While Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide access of quality water, it automatically will help NHM by nipping in the bud causes of various regularly occurring water borne diseases, like diarrhoea to vector borne diseases like Malaria and Japanese encephalitis etc. It is further expected that this convergence would also help to minimize medical expenses for the family for treatment of waterborne diseases,” the statement added.

It further said that the ASHA workers will play a pivotal role in this convergence because of their connection and their trust with the rural community.

“The ASHAs cannot only highlight their regular topics related to health but they can delve deep to explain on various issues of preventive, promotive and curative health, through the use of potable drinking water provided through functional household tap connections and water handling practices,” it added.

The JJM, Assam and NHM, Assam convergence, will also make sure that these steps to improved health conditions of the rural populace is sustained for the long run through better operation and maintenance of the water supply schemes by the community themselves, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister for Public Health Engineering, etc., Jayanta Mallabaruah, said, “Both Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam and National Health Mission, Assam were correlated, and were working to ensure good health for every rural household.”

He also said that “as Jal Jeevan Mission approaches its target, this initiative with NHM will go the extra mile to ensure the longevity of the piped water supply scheme.”

“NHM will support this initiative in all possible ways to ensure the health and well-being of everyone,” said Keshab Mahanta, minister of Health and Family Welfare etc.

The meeting was also graced by Avinash P Joshi, IAS, additional chief secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Kailash Karthik N, IAS, mission director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam and Dr M S Lakshmi Priya, IAS, mission director, National Health Mission, Assam.