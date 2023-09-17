Minister Pijush Hazarika attends review meeting at Jamugurihat

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 16: State water resources,

information & public relations and parliamentary affairs

minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday attended a review

meeting for gram panchayat and town committee at Bapuji

Bhawan, Jamugurihat.

During the review meeting minister Hazarika took stock of the

ongoing developmental schemes in Sootea LAC from the

officials concerned.

Minister Hazarika was accompanied by Sootea MLA Padma

Hazarika. Addressing the huge gathering, minister Hazarika

talked about the political propaganda that is going on against

MLA Padma Hazarika.

He further added that the developmental schemes have been

functioning smoothly under the able leadership of MLA Padma

Hazarika. People from outside of Sootea LAC have been trying

to contest from Sootea (Naduar) LAC. And some people have

been indulging in political conspiracy against MLA Hazarika in

the name of chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and

minister Pijush Hazarika.

The meeting was attended by Pallabita Sarma Mahanta,

chairman of Jamuguri Town Committee, Dipshikha Handique,

chairman of Sootea Town Committee, Jayanta Bora, president

of Naduar Mandal BJP, social worker Trinayan Bora along with

booth level party works and panchayat representatives.

- Advertisement -

Adhyasradha of UPPL leader Ranjit Kumar Daimary organised

KOKRAHAR, Sept 16: The Adhyasradha of Ranjit Kumar

Daimary, former general secretary of Sukhanjhora primary

committee, UPPL was organised at his West Sukhanjhora

residence on Saturday in Kokrajhar.

Notably, Ranjit Kumar Daimary expired on September 7 last due

to heart stroke. He was an active party leader in the primary

committee and associated with various social activities.

Assam cabinet minister, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, MLA of

Kokrajhar East LAC, Lawrence Islary, UPPL media secretary

Hantigiri Narzary, several senior party leaders attended the

occasion and paid tributes to late Ranjit Kumar Daimary.

MLA Islary remembered the contributions and dedication of

late Daimary, said that the party as well society in the area have

loss an active party leader with expire of Daimary.