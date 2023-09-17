Minister Pijush Hazarika attends review meeting at Jamugurihat

HT Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 16: State water resources,
information & public relations and parliamentary affairs
minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday attended a review
meeting for gram panchayat and town committee at Bapuji
Bhawan, Jamugurihat.
During the review meeting minister Hazarika took stock of the
ongoing developmental schemes in Sootea LAC from the
officials concerned.
Minister Hazarika was accompanied by Sootea MLA Padma
Hazarika. Addressing the huge gathering, minister Hazarika
talked about the political propaganda that is going on against
MLA Padma Hazarika.
He further added that the developmental schemes have been
functioning smoothly under the able leadership of MLA Padma
Hazarika. People from outside of Sootea LAC have been trying
to contest from Sootea (Naduar) LAC. And some people have
been indulging in political conspiracy against MLA Hazarika in
the name of chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and
minister Pijush Hazarika.
The meeting was attended by Pallabita Sarma Mahanta,
chairman of Jamuguri Town Committee, Dipshikha Handique,
chairman of Sootea Town Committee, Jayanta Bora, president
of Naduar Mandal BJP, social worker Trinayan Bora along with
booth level party works and panchayat representatives.
Adhyasradha of UPPL leader Ranjit Kumar Daimary organised
KOKRAHAR, Sept 16: The Adhyasradha of Ranjit Kumar
Daimary, former general secretary of Sukhanjhora primary
committee, UPPL was organised at his West Sukhanjhora
residence on Saturday in Kokrajhar.
Notably, Ranjit Kumar Daimary expired on September 7 last due
to heart stroke. He was an active party leader in the primary
committee and associated with various social activities.
Assam cabinet minister, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, MLA of
Kokrajhar East LAC, Lawrence Islary, UPPL media secretary
Hantigiri Narzary, several senior party leaders attended the
occasion and paid tributes to late Ranjit Kumar Daimary.
MLA Islary remembered the contributions and dedication of
late Daimary, said that the party as well society in the area have
loss an active party leader with expire of Daimary.