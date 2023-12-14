Minister Suklabaidya promotes road safety in Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Dec 13: In a proactive move to promote road safety, state Transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya actively participated in the ‘Path Suraksha Jan Andolan’ awareness campaign held at the Demow Multi-Purpose Building on Wednesday. The event, orchestrated by the District Road Safety Committee Sivasagar, kicked off with a Bike Rally led by Minister Suklabaidya and officials from the Transport Department.

Acknowledging his commitment to the cause, various associations, including the ASTC Bus Stand Business Association, Demow Magic Association (Under ASTC), and Demow Bickram Association, felicitated minister Suklabaidya with traditional phulam gamosas at the Demow Multi-Purpose Building. During the awareness campaign, minister Suklabaidya shared insights into his team’s motorcycle journey, spanning 77 constituencies, highlighting the critical need for helmet usage and strict adherence to traffic rules. He underscored the alarming statistic that 79 percent of Assam’s accidents last year involved motorcycles, motivating their decision to travel via motorcycles for awareness.

Addressing reporters in Demow following the program, minister Suklabaidya disclosed that Assam recorded 2,994 accidents last year. Reflecting on an analysis conducted during the DRSC meeting at Sivasagar DC Office, he identified key factors contributing to accidents, including driving without helmets, excessive speeding, driving under the influence, phone usage while driving, and neglect of seat belt regulations. Minister Suklabaidya continued his mission in Gaurisagar, with the event witnessing the presence of officials from the assistant transport commissioner of Sivasagar, district transport officer, Pollabita Barua Gogoi, chairman of Demow Municipal Board, Jaya Lakhi Chetia, president of Demow Anchalik Panchayat, and Excise Department officials from Sivasagar.