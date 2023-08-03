29 C
Miscreants dressed in camouflage threatens and demands Rs. 7 lakhs to local resident at Diphu, Karbi Anglong

August 3 2023: On 31/07/23, based on input received about some miscreants dressed in camouflage dress armed with firearms went to the resident of Promude Hasnu of Wailingdisha near Doldoli under Diphu PS,Karbi Anglong and demanded Rs. 7 Lakhs and threatened him of dire consequences. Accordingly, a search operation was conducted in Dhansiri and apprehended one Sri Abachan Daulaguphu @ Jugu of Mesepbenga, Doldoli. Upon interrogation, he confessed about the crime and based on his information, 3 other accused persons namely Safa Porbosa of Dimahading, PO Daldali and Sandip Sorongphong and Biju Gour of Hemengaon Adivasi bosti PO Dodoli were apprehended and recovered the followings:-

 

1) One factory made 12 bore SBBL gun with loaded one live 12 bore cartridge/ ammn.

2) One army camouflage/ dress jacket.

3) 2 nos mobile handset with inserted sims

4) One maruti car bearing Regn no. AS 01Y- 1684 .

5) Cash money Rs 7160/- ( Sl No 1-5) recovered from the possession of Safa Porbosa.

1( one) mobile Keypad from Sandip Sorongphong .

1(one) TVS motorcycle B/R No. AS 09D-0174, and lastly one Birju Gour S/O Lt Dilsai Gour of Hemengaon Adivasi gaon, near Doldoli and recovered 1( one) nos mobile phone from his possession. Later, a case have been registered vide Diphu PS C/ No 84/23 U/S 120B/448/386/506/34 IPC R/W sec 25 (1) (a) Arms Act.

