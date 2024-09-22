28 C
‘Mission Brain Attack’ receives an overwhelming response in Guwahati

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 21: ‘Mission Brain Attack’, a nation-wide campaign, focussed on end- to- end care for strokes that was recently launched by the Indian Stroke Association (ISA) in Varanasi, received an overwhelming response in Guwahati.

 It begins with addressing prevention and moves on to acute management and rehabilitation. Global statistics reveal that one among every four individuals may suffer from stroke.

Addressing the press conference, Dr Nirmal Surya, President, ISA, opined, “There are three major reasons that cause stroke-blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol. If your elders have suffered from a stroke and you also have blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol, then you need to be cautious. In such cases, it is advisable to keep your weight low, control cholesterol and quit alcohol and tobacco.”

He further added, “Current statistics reveal that on an average three individuals are suffering from paralysis every minute. Paralysis is also the third biggest cause of death.”

Dr Arvind Sharma, Secretary, ISA, averred, “Mission Brain Attack is the only Pan- India campaign of its kind that addresses every aspect from stroke prevention, awareness, management, care, and rehabilitation. Guwahati has well and truly risen up to the occasion and embraced the campaign

with great enthusiasm, zest and zeal.”

The press conference coincided with the Stroke and Neurovascular Update 2024(SNVR 2024) held in

Guwahati, Assam. Speaking on the occasion Dr Biplab Das, Organising Secretary- SNVR 2024,

observed, ‘Stroke ; Neurovascular Update, SNVR2024’ an initiative of ‘We Care Stroke’, is a dynamic high academic platform providing diverse continuing knowledge in the dynamic field of

comprehensive stroke care, neurovascular intervention, and an opportunity to interact closely with

esteemed national ; international experts.

‘More Practice Less Theory’ has been the theme of SNVR2024 with multiple interactive Workshops in the field of Stroke, Neuro intervention, Neurocritical care, Neurorehab and many more.SNVR2024 has attracted participation from more than 500 national and international delegates with keen interest in stroke ; public health.”

The aim of ‘MissionBrainAttack’ is to create awareness on brain stroke and provide end-to-end care

on three fronts- Primary prevention which is to control risk factors, acute treatment including

thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectomy in golden hour, and so also to provide long term

rehabilitation for those with disability. The key revelations were the following

GOLDEN HOUR- 4 Hours 30 min’s, is the golden hour, within which a patient can be taken to the hospital to reverse the stroke.

GENETICS-Although there is no direct link of genetics to a person getting stroke, family history of medical conditions will play a role.

SIGNS-To identify all signs of stroke and rush the person immediately to hospital and the public awareness in this regard is very crucial

Some of the signs are:

B – Balance, E – Vision loss, F – Facial deviation, A – Arm Leg weakness, S – Speech disturbance.

