Mission Modi PM Again Bharat’ 2024 launched

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, May 13: The central president of Rastriya Suraksha Maha Mission Bharat Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti on Saturday was present in a meeting organised by Rastriya Suraksha Maha Mission Bharat, Assam at PWD’ Convention and Training Centre in Guwahati.

Addressing the president, secretary and members of RSMMB attended from each district committee, he asked each member of RSMMB to make people more conscious towards the safety of the nation so that no traitor can create tense by taking the advantage of conflict among various caste, creed and community living in the country. He appealed each member of RSMMB to work in full swing to uphold the BJP led government in the country with the motto ‘Mission Modi PM Again Bharat’ 2024. Earlier the national president Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti was warmly felicitated by a cultural group. Vedanti lit the ceremonial lamp at the portrait of Bharat Mata.

 

 

