MLA Ramakanta Deuri Hoists Golden Jubilee Flag

Assam
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, April 8: The celebration of the 44th golden jubliee began with hoisting of flag by the chairman of Plains & Tribal development as well as the MLA of Morigaon constituency Ramakanta Deuri on Saturday at Bihutoli ground.

Earlier the chairman of Morigaon Municipal Board Jugesh Tamuly welcomed the MLA at Bihutoli ground. At the very beginning of the day, a cleanliness drive was taken out across the town.

Thereafter a street play was performed by a group of local artistes at Morigaon town. A plantation drive programme also held under the initiative of chairman of MMB.

